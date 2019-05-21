Longview Fire Department: Electrical issue may have led to structure fire

LONGVEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - An electrical issue is believed to be at fault for sparking a fire in a vacant home, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The department released a statement on the incident Tuesday afternoon.
About 12:10 a.m., firefighters responded to the 4800 block of West Loop 281 in response to a fire. When they arrived, they found fire in the attic of a vacant, wood frame home.
“The fire is believed to have started from an electrical issue near or around the electrical panel,” the release states.
The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
