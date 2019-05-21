LETU pilots score big at national aviation competition

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - LeTourneau University’s “Sting” Precision Flight Team finished 4th place overall in the nation at the National Intercollegiate Flying Associations SAFECON 2019 flight competition, hosted by the University of Wisconsin, in Janesville, Wisconsin, May 13-18.
It’s the highest overall ranking in LETU program history.
Contributing to the 4th place 2019 overall score, LETU was ranked 4th place in Flight Events Championship and 4th place in Ground Events Championship.
LETU even outranked the United States Air Force Academy.
