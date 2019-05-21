Fort Worth kidnapping suspect had previous charges dismissed in Smith County

"I don’t have any regrets about what I felt like I had to do at the moment, but I would be lying to say that when I found out that he’d gone out and done something like this that involved a child, it made me sick. That’s one of your greatest fears as a prosecutor,” Vance said. “No regrets about the decision that I felt like I had to make, but personally, it would be silly to think that I don’t feel that responsible and I’d tell the family the same thing.”