Risk downgraded, First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday

By Katie Vossler | May 21, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:10 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. However, the risks for severe storms are lower now.

The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the risk area across East Texas from a slight risk (15%) to a marginal risk (5%) chance. Strong to severe storms are still possible as the storm system moves into East Texas. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds.

The risk has been downgraded for East Texas
