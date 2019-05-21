Risk downgraded, First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. However, the risks for severe storms are lower now.
The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the risk area across East Texas from a slight risk (15%) to a marginal risk (5%) chance. Strong to severe storms are still possible as the storm system moves into East Texas. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds.
Download the First Alert Weather App to track storms and stay weather aware through the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.