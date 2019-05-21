First Alert Weather Day in effect through Tuesday afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A line of strong storms will be moving into East Texas by late morning Tuesday and will progress through the region into the afternoon. As the storms move into East Texas, they will encounter very warm, moist air in place and this will be fuel to strengthen some storms.
There is a slight risk in effect for the northern half of East Texas, meaning a 15% chance for significant severe weather. The southern half of East Texas is under a marginal risk, or a 5% chance for significant severe weather.
The main threats with these storms will be high, damaging winds and pockets of large hail. Isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The storms will continue to move through East Texas during the late afternoon, but should begin to weaken as they make their way southeast and out of the area this evening. A few sprinkles are possible overnight into Wednesday morning, with clearing likely by afternoon Wednesday.
