East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day continues through the afternoon hours. We have not had any significant weather so far today and we hope that continues. Some lightning/thunder, brief heavy rainfall, and gusty winds, otherwise, it has been fairly quiet. As the cold front continues to move eastward, we continue to see a chance for isolated strong/severe storms through the afternoon. Beginning this evening, the chances diminish rapidly. During the day on Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies are expected with just a few light showers possible through the early afternoon hours. Some breaks in the clouds are expected, certainly by the afternoon and then we are looking for partly cloudy skies through Memorial Day. Temperatures are expected to be fairly warm with highs in the lower 90s and humidity levels will remain high as well...so it will be a bit sticky around here. Lows, with the exception of Wednesday morning, will be in the lower to middle 70s.