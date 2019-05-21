East Texas girl battling cancer gets Make-A-Wish surprise at school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas girl battling cancer is now planning her dream vacation.
Caitlyn Warren, 7, is headed to Hawaii thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas.
Caitlyn Warren was all smiles and a little nervous standing in front of her friends and classmates Monday at Johnston-McQueen elementary school in Longview.
The second grader was diagnosed with B Lymphoblastic Lymphoma just two weeks into her kindergarten year.
“Those two weeks into her treatment phase her life completely changed. It went from just starting kindergarten and her normal everyday life to weekly sometimes twice a week trips to Dallas over at children’s medical center,” said Caitlyn’s mom, Christina Warren.
She says her daughter fought through more than two years of cancer treatments.
"She’s had 15 to 20 lumbar punctures which are similar to spinal taps. She’s had intravenous chemo therapy. She’s been hospitalized four times,” Christina said.
Caitlyn’s treatments forced her to stay home for most of kindergarten, but mom says her teacher made house calls twice a week to make sure Caitlyn never fell behind.
Her classmates also stayed by her side.
'This group of kids at the school have been a huge blessing to her. They never made her feel different. They never made fun of her. They treated her as if she was always here," Christina said.
And they were there for Caitlyn on Monday morning as she learned she and her family are headed to the Disney Resort in Hawaii.
“This is a dream come true for her, and it’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s the place you want to be at after going through so much.”
Caitlyn finished chemotherapy in December 2018.
She will continue visiting Children’s Medical Center for checkups over the next five years, before she can be officially declared cancer free.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.