East Texas Ag News: Emergency preparedness plan for livestock

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - In the event of a major emergency or disaster, personal safety should always come first.
However, farmers and ranchers in Texas should also have an emergency preparedness and response plan that protects the safety of livestock and other animals on their farm or ranch.
Emergency preparedness is important for all animals, but especially for livestock because of their size, feed requirements, and shelter and transportation needs.
The most likely emergency scenario in Texas is flooding. In a flood situation, have in place an emergency plan to protect your livestock.
The emergency plan should include phone numbers of resources you may need before, during and after the emergency, including: veterinarians, poison control center, county extension office, livestock transport resources, and feed-stock providers in various regions.
It is also important during an emergency to make sure your livestock can be identified by ear tags, branding, or tattoos.
For the latest local Ag news. click on ETXAgNews.com.