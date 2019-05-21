2 dead, 2 injured following 1-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people and two others are hospitalizaed following one-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash at about 4:25 p.m. on Sunday on State Highway 198, just about six miles north of Mabank.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2000 Buick LeSabre, driven by 66-year-old Susan Sherrard, of Mabank, was traveling south on Highway 198 when, for an undetermined reason, the car left the right side of the roadway.
The car then struck several trees before traveling back across the roadway and into a ditch, according to DPS.
Two passengers, identified as 65-year-old Thomas Eugene Bickerstaff Jr. and 39-year-old William Fredrick Sherrad, were pronounced dead at the scene. It is reported William Sherrad was not restrained at the time of the crash.
Susan Sherrard was taken to a hospital in Kaufman in a reported stable condition. Another passenger, identified as 39-year-old Lisa May Adair, of Mabank, was taken to a hospital in Tyler in a serious condition. She was also reported to not be restrained at the time of the crash.
DPS reports the crash still remains under investigation.
