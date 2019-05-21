Bat found in Longview home tests positive for rabies

Animal Services said they would like to remind citizens that they should always refrain from touching or handling any wild animals, especially those that appear sick or injured. In our area, bats, skunks, and raccoons are the most common carriers of the rabies virus but caution should be used with any wild animal. People should also have all of their pets currently vaccinated against rabies (as required by law), in case they come in contact with wildlife, even if they are primarily indoor animals.