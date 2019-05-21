Bat found in Longview home tests positive for rabies

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A bat found inside a Longview home has tested positive for the rabies virus.
According to a Facebook post from the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed a bat that was found by a Longview citizen inside a private residence has tested positive for rabies.
The post said the bat was picked up on Thursday, May 16, 2019 and shipped to the DSHS’s lab in Austin for testing.
The person that found the bat has been notified by the City of Longview Animal Services Department and appropriate procedures are being implemented to make sure all people and animals at the residence are safe.
The post said there was no contact with any people at the location and both dogs were currently vaccinated. The dogs will be given booster shots and observed for the next 45 days as required under Texas law.
Animal Services said they would like to remind citizens that they should always refrain from touching or handling any wild animals, especially those that appear sick or injured. In our area, bats, skunks, and raccoons are the most common carriers of the rabies virus but caution should be used with any wild animal. People should also have all of their pets currently vaccinated against rabies (as required by law), in case they come in contact with wildlife, even if they are primarily indoor animals.
