Wastewater spills in Jacksonville, boil water notice issued for some people on private water wells

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville said a spill of wastewater occurred out of their collection system.
They said the spill happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on South Bolton Street at Sunnydale Drive and the Lake Shore Lift Station.
The spill is estimated to be greater than 100,000 gallons of wastewater. Excessive rainfall is believed to have been the cause of the spill.
Because of this, a boil water notice has been issued for people near the sight of the spill with private water wells.
The city said persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
The city of Jacksonville’s water supply is not under a boil water notice. They said the notice is only for those with private water wells in the immediate vicinity of the spill.
The city said the area near the spill is being disinfected
