Tyler police looking for man accused of sexually assaulting child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
According to Tyler police, they are searching for 44-year-old Sherman Brandon West.
They report West was last seen driving a 2004 white Chevy pickup. The license plate number is KYB2478.
Tyler police ask anyone with information on West’s whereabouts to contact Detective Fite at 903-533-2025 or the Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.