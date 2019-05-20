Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Quiet and mostly clear skies tonight with increasing clouds starting early tomorrow morning. A few showers and maybe an isolated thundershower will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours on Monday and temperatures will once again warm up into the middle to upper 80s for highs. Another upper-level disturbance will track through East Texas on Tuesday, and the northern half of East Texas has been placed under a SLIGHT Risk (15%) of severe weather so another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for our northern counties on Tuesday. The morning hours will start off with a few scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies, then as we get closer to the noontime hours, a strong line of storms will begin to push eastward through East Texas. As the line pushes through, the stronger storms should be focused along and norther of Interstate 20, but Deep East Texas could still see some strong storms as the line moves through the area. Currently, the greatest threat with this system looks to be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Very similar to what we saw on Saturday, we will have to monitor these storms very closely as if any cells develop ahead of the line, a greater hail and tornado threat will exist. Flash flooding isn’t nearly as high as a concern as it was on Saturday. Currently, most of the models are only forecasting around .50″-1.00″ of additional rainfall through the middle part of next week. Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, just slight chances for a few scattered showers before things dry out heading into the holiday weekend with a fair mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 80s.