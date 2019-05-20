Smith County Jail back in compliance with state exercise requirements

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On May 10, 2019 the Smith County Jail underwent a re-inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. According to the Commission “All deficiencies have been corrected and your jail facility is now in compliance with minimum standards”.
The Smith County Jail recently underwent an inspection conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards on April 1 – 3, 2019. The jail was found to be deficient in the amount of time that an inmate has to exercise during the week. This deficiency was on two specific floors within the old jail facility which are not as conducive to efficient inmate movement due to the lack of adequate manpower. Even fully-staffed, the Smith County Jail is about 32 officers short to have an ideal inmate to detention officer ratio. The Sheriff and his staff made critical adjustments within the jail to accommodate this dangerously low manpower shortage and to correct the deficiency.
