Smith County Jail back in compliance with state exercise requirements

The Smith County Jail recently underwent an inspection conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards on April 1 – 3, 2019. The jail was found to be deficient in the amount of time that an inmate has to exercise during the week. This deficiency was on two specific floors within the old jail facility which are not as conducive to efficient inmate movement due to the lack of adequate manpower. Even fully-staffed, the Smith County Jail is about 32 officers short to have an ideal inmate to detention officer ratio. The Sheriff and his staff made critical adjustments within the jail to accommodate this dangerously low manpower shortage and to correct the deficiency.