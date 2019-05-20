1 officer dead, 2 injured in Auburn shooting; Manhunt underway

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County officials confirm one officer has been killed and two others have been injured in a shooting in Auburn. A manhunt is underway for the suspect.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed one officer died after being airlifted from the scene to East Alabama Medical Center. Harris says two other officers were also injured, one officer was airlifted to a separate hospital, while another was taken by ambulance. Both the injured officers’ conditions are unknown.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, authorities are searching for Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29. He is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 6’4”, 215 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet.
The officer-involved shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at a home on Wire Road. Our crew found this scene at Arrow Head Park. Residents are urged to avoid the 3000 block of Wire Road and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.
