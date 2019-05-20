National Weather Service sending teams to Smith, Harrison Counties to survey storm damage

SMITH AND HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The National Weather Service is sending teams out to Smith County and Harrison County to survey the damage sustained during Saturday’s storm.
The National Weather Service office in Shreveport reported they are sending a team to the Chapel Hill area in Smith County on Monday morning to investigate the storm damage. During the storms, a funnel cloud was reportedly sighted in the area.
A NWS team will also survey damage in Harrison County between the cities of Hallsville and Marshall.
The severe storms left substantial damage throughout East Texas along with power outages and flooded roadways.
