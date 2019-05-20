Monday’s Weather: A cloudy morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in upper 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a cloudy start to the day today but we should see some more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. Overnight we will sink to the low 70s. Tomorrow we are expecting a line of storms to come through in the afternoon so bring along the umbrella and stay weather aware. Once that stormy weather passes we will be left with sunny skies for the rest of the work week and even into the weekend. Temperatures will be steady for the next few days as well, in the middle to upper 80s.