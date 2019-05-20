Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It will be a cloudy start to the day today but we should see some more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. Overnight we will sink to the low 70s. Tomorrow we are expecting a line of storms to come through in the afternoon but they are not expected to be as strong what we saw last weekend. A few showers will hang around early on Wednesday but we will clear out in the afternoon and sunshine will stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be steady for the next few days as well, in the middle to upper 80s. Next weekend is shaping up to be great with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.