Man trapped in mechanic shop during flooding just one of several business people affected by rainfall

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Dozens of businesses in Cherokee County are recovering from a massive amount of rainfall from this past weekend’s severe storms.
“Unfortunately, the water has gotten pretty high up," said resident Willie Moore.
Moore went live on Facebook Saturday night to let his friends and family know that he was safe; but he was trapped.
“It reached, at maximum point, about three feet,” Willie Moore said.
Gray’s Automotive was one of many businesses in Rusk under water Saturday night.
Abuela’s on Loop 62 was literally picking up the pieces Monday, as they scooped up large pieces of their parking lot, which were torn out by rushing water.
“Her (Abuela’s owner) husband has been cleaning up the parking lot all morning, it destroyed the parking lot, tore up chunks,” Abuela’s employee Shlinda Germany said.
Residents in the area say they’ve never seen anything like it; several feet of rainwater tearing up asphalt, signs, and large pieces of wood from Harry’s Building Materials.
“The first storm that came through, we got five inches in the first two hours, and the second storm was three and a half inches at our house on 1201,” said Rusk resident Michael Rockwell.
Mops and brooms welcomed customers while “wet floors” signs sat in the windows, all while business owners did their best to recover.
Gray’s Automotive, as well as Harry’s Building Materials in Rusk will be closed until further notice.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.