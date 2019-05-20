Lake Jacksonville closed, residents worried about alleged rule breakers

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Jacksonville saw their fair share of rainfall after yesterday’s severe storms.
The sign may say no boats, but lake house owner Katie Struhall says some tend not to follow that rule.
“It was the locals that got out on their boats and jet skis and they made waves and it goes in people’s houses, it goes on their docks, things float away, it’s just not good,” Struhall says.
And with the amount of rainfall Jacksonville received, any wake could permanently damage a home.
“They just need to have respect and realize that the lakes closed, and you shouldn’t be on it,” Struhall says.
The city of Jacksonville announced the lakes closing Sunday morning, but the lake still seemed pretty busy.
“There are a whole bunch of little kids and the parents really don’t have that many life jackets and floaties for them, so yea its kind of dangerous, especially when the boats are out because it makes a lot of waves,” Jacksonville resident, Joicelyn says.
“If it’s too bad, we’ll get out and get life jackets that are provided out at the lake to ensure the safety when its over flooded by the pie,” parent Meagan Applon says.
Residents living on Lake Jacksonville say they saw law enforcement making sure there was no activity on the water while levels were still high.
The city of Jacksonville says the lake is still closed and will be closed until further notice.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.