Hundreds stop in Longview on their patriotic Run for the Wall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -
They ride for those who can’t Participants in the Annual Run for the Wall ride motorcycles from California to Washington DC for one purpose: to honor all branches of the military for their service, active or inactive, living or dead.
The halfway point is Longview and they made their annual stop at the Gregg County Fairgrounds.
Their destination is the Vietnam Memorial Wall. They will travel thousands of miles on asphalt to pay tribute to the wall of stone, and what it represents.
But the hundreds who make the journey must make stops along the way, and that takes a coordinated effort by people like Air Force veteran Jim Hilderbrand who is part of a group that arrives ahead to park the platoons of riders.
“Parking lots? Too many. We do this four times a day, in the morning, a fuel stop, lunch and then a fuel stop and then we go to the hotel and then the pack rides in and finishes up themselves,” Jim said.
Members of the lead group hold numbered signs for their platoons and spread out in the parking lot of the Gregg County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building.
“This is one of the nicer ones that we can deal with. When you try to stack them in a truck stop, and you don’t know if the semis are going to leave or whatnot; yeah this is nice,” Jim revealed.
In fact it’s a favorite lot. The run stops there for lunch.
“What gets me are all the people on the overpasses. There’s people out there in pouring rain,” Jim said.
Or in the Texas heat. They say the groups grow larger every year.
“Is this something you’re going to continue doing?” I asked Jim.
“Well, I wanted to do it once. It was on my bucket list, and that was going to be it. One and done. This is year five,” Jim stated.
“Your bucket got bigger,” I offered.
“It did, really bigger,” he agreed.
The riders start rolling in and Jim took his place in the lot.
“I got 32 in my platoon and that’s a lot,” he said.
There were those and about 400 more that parked in the lot to enjoy a free lunch put together by volunteers. Most meals are free along the journey, and gas is often donated.
“The support by the American people is overwhelming and I’m humbled every day,” Jim added.
It wasn’t long before the lot was empty again, and the rumbling thunder that won’t let our heroes go quietly moves past the halfway point on their Run for the Wall.
The ten day ride has three routes to get across the country, and all the groups meet up at nearly the same time at the National Mall next Saturday.
