1 hospitalized following shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was injured following a shooting in Smith County on Monday morning.
According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, one man shot another during at a gathering in the 13700 block of Highway 64 East.
Christian said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
One person has been taken into custody.
Those involved have not been identified. Further details about the shooting are unknown at this time.
This is developing story and we will continue to update as details become available.
