Former Harrison County JP indicted for two felony counts

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Monday, a Harrison County grand jury indicted Megan Nicole Grigsby, a former justice of the peace, on two felony counts.
Grigsby was the Justice of the Peace, Pct.1 of Harrison County. The two indictments are state jail felonies.
The first indictment for theft, the value of $2500 or more but less than $30,000, is hinged to the second indictment of Abuse of Official Capacity, meaning the property came into her possession because of her status as a public servant, according to the indictment.
Grigsby was arrested Thursday and released later that day after posting bond of $10,000.
