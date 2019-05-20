First Alert Weather Day in effect for Tuesday

By Katie Vossler | May 20, 2019 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 2:28 PM

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is moving toward East Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing in West Texas during the overnight hours of Monday into early Tuesday. A line of storms is expected to develop near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and push east during the morning hours of Tuesday.

This line will reach East Texas by midday and progress southeast during the afternoon, with rain exiting East Texas by late evening. The northern half of East Texas is under a slight risk, or a 15% chance for severe weather Tuesday.

The southern half of East Texas is under a marginal risk, or a 5% chance for severe weather Tuesday.

All forms of severe weather will be possible with the main risks being damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall is likely and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.

