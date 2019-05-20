Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies through the evening with warm, breezy conditions. Cloud cover will return overnight tonight with a warm, muggy start to the day tomorrow. Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms as early as midday in East Texas. A slight risk has been issued for the northern counties of East Texas through the day Tuesday. Strong to severe storms will be likely with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Heavy rainfall could cause some flash flooding concerns and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The rain will move out of the area by late Tuesday evening and clearing skies are expected Wednesday. The rest of the week will be quiet weather with warm, breezy conditions and several places hitting 90 degrees by the end of the week.