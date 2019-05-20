East Texas roadwork projects for the week of May 20

Work is being performed in the eastbound lanes of US 175. Flex-base operations are underway on the eastern end of the project between CR 300 and Cemetery Rd. Other work includes, box culvert placement in the two southern most lanes from Elm St. to Cemetery Rd; mulching and seeding in graded areas throughout the project limits; clear/grub, removing existing culverts, excavation, and installation and repair of SW3P items. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.