East Texas Ag News: Positive outlook for this year’s corn crops in Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service say the majority of planted corn acres here in Texas have emerged amid good soil moisture profiles at the start of the growing season.
Plantings were originally two to three weeks behind schedule in some parts of the state due to cooler temperatures and wet weather. But the drier conditions in late March allowed producers to catch up.
The USDA estimates that over two-million acres were planted this year which is a 50-thousand acre reduction compared to last year.
70 percent of Texas corn was planted with more than 60 percent of those acres emerged. The majority of those acres are in good to excellent condition so far.
