Brushy Creek area of Lake O’ the Pines still closed year after deadly storm

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 20, 2019 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 2:16 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Brushy Creek area of Lake O’ the Pines is still closed more than a year after a deadly storm downed trees and destroyed infrastructure.

Brad Grems is a natural resource specialist at Lake O’ the Pines. Grems says when the trees fell last March, they took plumbing and electrical lines with them.

Mary Pinney, 40, from Mt. Belvieu, Texas, was struck and killed by a tree that fell on the tent that she and her family were camping in.

