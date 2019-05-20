Another truck gets stuck under Longview’s notorious Green Street bridge

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The so-called ‘Green Street Monster’ claimed another truck Monday morning. Crews were on scene to remove the vehicle that was pinned under the railroad overpass on Green Street in Downtown Longview.
Longview Police spokesperson Kristie Brian confirmed that Union Pacific was notified shortly before 10 a.m. about a cement truck stuck under the bridge.
According to police, both northbound lanes of Green Street are blocked under the overpass.
A new picture from the scene shows the truck is free after its tires were deflated.
