Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today a much calmer day is expected. We could see a few light scattered showers early this morning but those will move out as we head into the afternoon. We will see partly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a few places possibly making it to the low 90s. Tuesday we bring back the chance of seeing some stormy weather across East Texas. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded to stay up to date with the weather in your area. A few showers could carry over into the start of the day on Wednesday but once the sun comes out we will have a warm and pleasant afternoon. Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny and in the middle to upper 80s. Next weekend is shaping up to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies.