Saturday’s storms bring power outages, damage to East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Severe storms brought damage and power outages to parts of East Texas on Saturday.
Thousands were without power Saturday evening. Check outages below.
This story will update as new outages are posted.
Oncor
- Cherokee County: 19
- Henderson County: 600
- Hopkins: 513
- Smith County: 2,095
- Van Zandt County: 613
SWEPCO
- Camp County: 177
- Franklin County: 123
- Gregg County: 385
- Morris County: 79
- Rusk County: 100
- Smith County: 381
- Titus County: 314
- Upshur County: 122
- Van Zandt County: 282
- Wood County: 800
Wood County Electric Co-Op
- Camp County: 1
- Franklin County: 385
- Hopkins County: 430
- Smith County: 4
- Titus County: 13
- Van Zandt County: 6
- Wood County: 1,814
Upshur Rural
- Upshur County: 697
Trinity Valley Electric
- Anderson County: 1,714
- Henderson County: 1,339
- Van Zandt County: 697
Houston County Electric Cooperative
- Anderson County: 3,236
- Angelina County: 283
- Cherokee County: 9
- Houston County: 8,741
Sam Houston Electric Cooperative
- Polk County: 25
