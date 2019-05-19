Saturday’s storms bring power outages, damage to East Texas

Saturday’s storms bring power outages, damage to East Texas
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 18, 2019 at 7:15 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 7:54 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Severe storms brought damage and power outages to parts of East Texas on Saturday.

Thousands were without power Saturday evening. Check outages below.

This story will update as new outages are posted.

Power outages

Oncor

  • Cherokee County: 19
  • Henderson County: 600
  • Hopkins: 513
  • Smith County: 2,095
  • Van Zandt County: 613

SWEPCO

  • Camp County: 177
  • Franklin County: 123
  • Gregg County: 385
  • Morris County: 79
  • Rusk County: 100
  • Smith County: 381
  • Titus County: 314
  • Upshur County: 122
  • Van Zandt County: 282
  • Wood County: 800

Wood County Electric Co-Op

  • Camp County: 1
  • Franklin County: 385
  • Hopkins County: 430
  • Smith County: 4
  • Titus County: 13
  • Van Zandt County: 6
  • Wood County: 1,814

Upshur Rural

  • Upshur County: 697

Trinity Valley Electric

  • Anderson County: 1,714
  • Henderson County: 1,339
  • Van Zandt County: 697

Houston County Electric Cooperative

  • Anderson County: 3,236
  • Angelina County: 283
  • Cherokee County: 9
  • Houston County: 8,741

Sam Houston Electric Cooperative

  • Polk County: 25

Check power outage maps for your area

Are you prepared for inclement weather? Stay up-to-date with current and future conditions with our KLTV and KTRE Weather apps! Click here to download the KLTV app for iPhone or Android. Click here to download the KTRE app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.