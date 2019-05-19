Lone Star Fitness Expo flexes its muscles

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Lone Star Fitness Expo is flexing its muscles at Maude Cobb in Longview.
The one day event on May 18 showcases body building as well as sanctioned powerlifting. The event has well over 100 entrants all competing naturally. The contestants are all tested to be drug free before the event. The event includes strongman challenges as well as men and women’s physique competitions.
“We plan on being here next year. We love the acceptance that we’ve gotten. This is great being here at Maude Cobb. They’ve been very welcoming and so yeah, look for us to be back, said David Hood, Texas National Gym Association Chairman.
The physique finals competition starts around 6 pm and goes to 8:30. Tickets are twenty dollars.
