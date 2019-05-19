Effects from Saturday’s severe storms still being felt across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Severe storms that moved through East Texas on Saturday left damage, power outages, and flooded roadways in their wake. The effects continue to be felt Sunday.
Storm damages and flooding
Cherokee County
According to DriveTexas.org, FM 1857 and FM 23 southwest of Rusk is closed due to flooding with water over the roadway.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said US 69 between Rusk and Jacksonville has reopened after flooding closed the highway and prompted water rescues in the area.
Nacogdoches County
TxDOT said FM 226 between SH 21 and Woden in Nacogdoches County is closed because of high water.
Other flooded roadways in Nacogdoches County include: SH 7 East of SL 224, FM 225 between Douglass and Cushing, and FM 343
Houston County
TxDOT said FM 227 east of Grapeland is closed due to flooding and debris in the road.
Rusk County
In Rusk County, multiple crews battled a tank battery fire overnight in the Laneville area in the 11700 block of FM 225.
Laneville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Mount Enterprise VFD, Henderson FD, Rusk County Rescue, and Rusk County OEM.
The department posted video of the fire to social media.
Rusk County OEM said crews cleared the scene at about 2:30 a.m.
Wood County
In Wood County, storms downed trees and destroyed several small structures in the city of Alba.
Smith County
The National Weather Service confirmed they will be sending a damage survey team to an area near Chapel Hill in Smith County on Monday morning to investigate damage after a funnel cloud was sighted in the area.
Harrison County
The National Weather Service confirmed they will be sending a damage survey team to an area in Harrison County between Hallsville and Marshall on Monday morning.
Power Outages
Oncor
Anderson County: 779
Cherokee County: 139
Rusk County: 323
Smith County: 458
Van Zandt County: 164
Henderson County: 116
SWEPCO
Van Zandt County: 66
Rusk County: 69
Titus County: 16
Panola County: Fewer than 5
Harrison County: 68
Upshur Rural
Upshur County: 26
Trinity Valley Electric
Anderson County: 1526
Henderson County: 195
Van Zandt County: 119
Houston County Electric Cooperative
Houston County: 281
Sam Houston Electric Cooperative
Polk County: 256
Tyler County: 33
Angelina County: 15