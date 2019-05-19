Effects from Saturday’s severe storms still being felt across East Texas

Storm clouds east of Grand Saline. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 19, 2019 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 9:17 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Severe storms that moved through East Texas on Saturday left damage, power outages, and flooded roadways in their wake. The effects continue to be felt Sunday.

Storm damages and flooding

Cherokee County

According to DriveTexas.org, FM 1857 and FM 23 southwest of Rusk is closed due to flooding with water over the roadway.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said US 69 between Rusk and Jacksonville has reopened after flooding closed the highway and prompted water rescues in the area.

Nacogdoches County

TxDOT said FM 226 between SH 21 and Woden in Nacogdoches County is closed because of high water.

Other flooded roadways in Nacogdoches County include: SH 7 East of SL 224, FM 225 between Douglass and Cushing, and FM 343

Houston County

TxDOT said FM 227 east of Grapeland is closed due to flooding and debris in the road.

Rusk County

In Rusk County, multiple crews battled a tank battery fire overnight in the Laneville area in the 11700 block of FM 225.

Laneville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, along with ‪Mount Enterprise VFD, Henderson FD, Rusk County Rescue, and Rusk County OEM. ‬

The department posted video of the fire to social media.

Rusk County OEM said crews cleared the scene at about 2:30 a.m.

Wood County

In Wood County, storms downed trees and destroyed several small structures in the city of Alba.

Smith County

The National Weather Service confirmed they will be sending a damage survey team to an area near Chapel Hill in Smith County on Monday morning to investigate damage after a funnel cloud was sighted in the area.

Harrison County

The National Weather Service confirmed they will be sending a damage survey team to an area in Harrison County between Hallsville and Marshall on Monday morning.

Power Outages

Oncor

Anderson County: 779

Cherokee County: 139

Rusk County: 323

Smith County: 458

Van Zandt County: 164

Henderson County: 116

SWEPCO

Van Zandt County: 66

Rusk County: 69

Titus County: 16

Panola County: Fewer than 5

Harrison County: 68

Upshur Rural

Upshur County: 26

Trinity Valley Electric

Anderson County: 1526

Henderson County: 195

Van Zandt County: 119

Houston County Electric Cooperative

Houston County: 281

Sam Houston Electric Cooperative

Polk County: 256

Tyler County: 33

Angelina County: 15

