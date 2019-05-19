Card skimmer found at Harrison County gas station

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating about a card skimmer was found at a gas station in the county.
According to a press release, on Saturday, May 18, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lone Star Exxon #2 located at Page Rd. and Hwy 80 in reference to a Skimmer being located in one of the gas pumps.
Store employees met deputies at the scene.
The press release said the clerk told the deputies that a large U-Haul pulled in between the store and the pumps blocking her view. Then a second vehicle described as a grey ford truck pulled up to the pump behind the U-Haul. This is when the clerk believed the skimmer was installed. Plugging the skimmer into the gas pump caused all of the pumps at the location to momentarily go off line before coming back on.
The clerk then notice the two vehicles were leaving the station at a high rate of speed. The clerk then found that a skimmer was installed and notified the Sheriff’s Office.
The release said “Skimmers” are commonly installed into gas pumps and when you use your card (pay at the pump) they retrieve your banking or credit card information.
The sheriff’s office said thanks to the clerks quick actions, they do not believe that this skimmer was used at this location. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are actively working this case.
