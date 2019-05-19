Boil water notice issued for part of the Craft-Turney water supply area

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Part of the Craft-Turney water supply area is under a boil water notice.
According to a press release, the notice is due to a recent water distribution system main line repair within the water supply system
The area under the notice is from the intersection of FM 747 South and County Road 311, continuing in the southern direction to include; County Roads: 3111, 3113, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3114, 1816, 1814, 1804, 1804A, 1905, and 1906.
The release said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.