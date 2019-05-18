Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through East Texas in the late morning and afternoon. The biggest threats that we are monitoring right now are damaging winds and the potential for localized flash flooding. The threat for tornados and large hail are both low but not at zero so stay weather aware throughout the day. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can stay up to date with the weather in your area. We should start to see the main line of storms clear in the later evening but it will leave behind showers and cloud cover. These showers will hang around overnight and will carry over into Sunday. Monday morning will still have the potential of seeing a few scattered showers but we should see some clearing in the afternoon. We are keeping an eye on Tuesday right now as we are expecting another round of storms to pass through. Wednesday we could see a few showers early but we should start to clear into the afternoon. Both Thursday and Friday are going to be clear with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.