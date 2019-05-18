Saturday is National Learn to Swim Day

(CNN) – Saturday, May 18 is National Learn to Swim Day!
The day is set aside to emphasize the importance of educating everyone, no matter how young or how old, about the importance of water safety.
National Learn to Swim Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May, just before the Memorial Day holiday and the unofficial start of summer.
With so many water activities going on during the warmer months, it’s vital to understand the risks and be prepared with knowledge and skills.
It’s never too early or too late to learn to swim, so take advantage of resources in your community.
Also, you can use the hashtag “learntoswimday” to connect with others on social media.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.