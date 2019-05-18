Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms this afternoon before a line of strong to severe thunderstorms arrives in East Texas. Current timing looks to be the afternoon through the late evening hours for our northern counties, then with the southern half of the line arriving a bit later, Deep East Texas will likely deal with the stronger storms late this evening into the overnight hours. Currently the greatest threats are damaging gusty winds and flash flooding. There is a heightened tornado risk through the afternoon and quarter-half dollar hail will also be possible. Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected early into tomorrow morning with diminishing rain chances through the day and partial clearing by the afternoon. A few more showers will be possible in the afternoon for Deep East Texas through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies expected on Monday with a few scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Clouds and storms return on Tuesday with heavier rainfall totals expected for the northern half of East Texas. Partly cloudy skies and a few showers/thundershowers possible on Wednesday before mostly sunny skies return Thursday and Friday. Despite the rain chances and back and forth cloud cover, afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s and morning lows will start off in the lower 70s. Stay tuned and weather aware today and tonight and please keep those phones charged in case you lose power. The KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps are very important tools to keep you safe and informed during severe weather.