Police are warning citizens of armed and dangerous suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lyle Lee is expected to be armed and dangerous and somewhere in Texas.
Early this afternoon, Lyle Lee and Emily Zentz were involved in an attempted theft in Cherokee County.
The two were then involved in a police chase in a stolen truck, towing a trailer and a four-wheeler; in Troup.
After ditching the vehicle in the woods, Lee fled on foot and Zentz was taken into custody where she was later arrested.
Lee traveled West and eventually got to a farm where he stole an AR-15 and a second vehicle — a maroon 2018 Dodge Dually with a Texas license plate reading KXB4782.
Troup Police Chief Pat Hendrix said Lee is considered to be armed and very dangerous and is urging the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see Lee or the truck.
He said he doesn’t expect Lee to be in the Troup area anymore, but wants to ensure the public are aware of what he looks like.
