John Tyler seniors walk through the halls of local elementary schools

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler tradition continued today as seniors from John Tyler High School marched through the halls of local elementary schools donning their caps and gowns.
One of the schools the seniors visited was Douglas Elementary, where they were treated as nothing less than celebrities.
“It was really fun. It was great to see all the kids; really enjoying it and congratulating us. They looked so excited,” said Chakari Knighton, a John Tyler senior. “It makes you feel good; like you really accomplished something.”
The seniors said it was important for them to be able to walk through the halls because they remembered watching seniors do it when they were young.
“I feel like it’s important because it inspires the kids; we give them someone to look up to,” said Christian Camacho, a John Tyler senior. “Like I said before, I was a little kid looking up at the people walking through my hallways and I feel like we really give them motivation.”
The seniors will put their well-practiced graduation march to use for real on May 25.
