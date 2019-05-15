18-wheeler catches fire in chain-reaction crash involving 3 big rigs

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A tractor-trailer rig failed to slow for traffic and ran into the rear of another 18-wheeler, causing it to hit yet a third big rig, authorities said.
It happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Exit 3 on eastbound Interstate 30 at Texarkana.
Authorities estimate that eastbound traffic was traveling through a construction zone at about 10 mph and that the tractor-trailer at the rear was traveling at about 70 mph when the initial collision occurred.
The rear-most rig caught fire, destroying it.
Its driver has since been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
There’s no immediate word on whether any citations have been issued.
