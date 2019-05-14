Truck loses load, spilling chemicals in East Texas

BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - Crews are working to clean up a crashed truck carrying a load of hydrogen peroxide on Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 30 westbound near the Leary exit.
Officers on the scene say the truck driver swerved to miss something in the road. The truck lost its load and three hydrogen peroxide containers borke open.
Hazmat crews are on scene; however, authorities say there is no immediate danger from the spill.
Traffic is not an issue at this time.
Authorities say it will take a few hours to clean up.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.