Three-day public safety exercise underway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas first responders in the ETCOG region are participating in a regional public safety exercise and workshop.
The goal in to test inter-operability among emergency communications systems. The exercise started Friday afternoon and will continue through Sunday at the Tyler Junior College West Campus.
Radio communications tests will be conducted throughout the three-day exercise and are scheduled among workshop courses on the communication systems and technology capacities, and on the future of emergency communications.
