29th annual Scholastic All Stars banquet honors 20 East Texas students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 29th annual KTBB Scholastic All Stars banquet took place Thursday evening at KE Bushman’s in Bullard.
The event honored 20 high school seniors from across East Texas with a $1000 scholarship.
Recipients are selected based on their academic and athletic achievements and community service.
Quinn Roberts is a senior at Arp High School who plays football and baseball and is a member of the clay target team.
He said he’s got a lot of people to thank for getting him to where he is today.
“It just means a lot to me and I look forward to using this scholarship to further my education and everything,” said Roberts.
Austin Dunn is a senior at LaPoynor who plays basketball and runs track and cross country.
He said he’s honored to be chosen, out of so many, to receive this scholarship.
“I hope that I represent what they’re trying to give out, to the best of my ability, moving forward,” said Dunn. “And I hope what they’re giving me, I can put to work.”
Roberts plans to attend TJC on a full-ride academic scholarship, to study general studies and Dunn will be attending SFA in the fall.
The keynote speaker at the event was Dallas Cowboys’ Sideline Reporter Kristi Scales.
Scales compared the recent Cowboys’ rookie camp to what the high school seniors are going through; transitioning from being a “big fish in a small pond, to the smallest fish in the now huge pond.”
She encouraged the students to not let fear get in the way and to put their best foot forward in their next step.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.