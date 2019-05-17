Texas Rangers identify suspect, victims in Van Zandt County shooting

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers have identified a suspect and victims in a Van Zandt County shooting.
Fernando Ruiz, 35, of Ben Wheeler was identified as the suspect, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The two victims who were injured have been identified as Ismael Lugo-Cervantez, 57, of Ben Wheeler, and Amanda Dawn Roberts, 33, of Ben Wheeler.
Lugo-Cervantez later died from his injuries. DPS says Roberts is in stable but critical condition.
According to a DPS press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a call for assistance from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a disturbance call on County Road 4710 east of FM 773 at midnight on Thursday.
“While responding to the scene, several 911 calls were received from the residence advising someone had been shot,” the press release stated. “When officers arrived, they saw a person lying on the ground near the driveway.”
Law enforcement officers at the scene were met with gunfire from a suspect near the house, the press release stated. After officers returned fire, the suspect allegedly ran behind the house. The suspect was later found dead near the home, the press release stated.
It has been determined that two people were shot at the home before law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. A man and woman, later identified as Lugo-Cervantez and Roberts, were transported to a hospital in Tyler for treatment of their injuries, where Lugo-Cervantez later died.
