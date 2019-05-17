Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for two women charged with aggravated assault

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two women are wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault that caused serious bodily injuries to a victim.
Maquesha Renee Henderson and Akia Mosley are both wanted for Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury. The charge, according to the sheriff’s office statement, stems from a case where Henderson and Mosley allegedly assaulted a victim and caused him or her to sustain serious bodily injuries. They also allege that Henderson witnessed the assault continue by Mosley after she had assaulted the victim herself. The women are wanted on $100,000 bond each.
Henderson, according to the sheriff’s office, has a record showing several arrests for assault, tampering, and narcotics-related arrests. Mosley has past arrests for narcotic-related offenses, the sheriff’s office says.
Henderson drives a gray Volkswagen Jetta with Texas license plates LXB 2834.
Please contact Detective Hill with any information at (903) 566-6600.
