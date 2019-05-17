Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for two women charged with aggravated assault

Maquesha Renee Henderson and Akia Mosley are both wanted for Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury. The charge, according to the sheriff’s office statement, stems from a case where Henderson and Mosley allegedly assaulted a victim and caused him or her to sustain serious bodily injuries. They also allege that Henderson witnessed the assault continue by Mosley after she had assaulted the victim herself. The women are wanted on $100,000 bond each.