Parts of Caddo Lake State Park not expected to reopen until June
By Matt Stanley | May 14, 2019 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 3:07 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Recent heavy rains have caused major flooding at Caddo Lake State Park in Harrison County, Texas.

According to a Facebook post from the park, the lake has crested at 176.4 feet, 5.4 feet above flood stage.

Officials have reopened the trails and circled June 15 as the re-open date for day-use areas and Mill Pond Campground. However, that could still change depending on future rainfall amounts.

Here’s a list of current closures:

  • Boat Ramp (picnic area and parking lot)
  • Fishing Piers
  • Canoe Rentals
  • Mill Pond Campground
  • The store is closed and fishing licenses or annual state park passes cannot be processed.
Game Wardens are asking the public to stay off of the lake until further notice.

