Parts of Caddo Lake State Park not expected to reopen until June

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Recent heavy rains have caused major flooding at Caddo Lake State Park in Harrison County, Texas.
According to a Facebook post from the park, the lake has crested at 176.4 feet, 5.4 feet above flood stage.
Officials have reopened the trails and circled June 15 as the re-open date for day-use areas and Mill Pond Campground. However, that could still change depending on future rainfall amounts.
Here’s a list of current closures:
- Boat Ramp (picnic area and parking lot)
- Fishing Piers
- Canoe Rentals
- Mill Pond Campground
- The store is closed and fishing licenses or annual state park passes cannot be processed.
Game Wardens are asking the public to stay off of the lake until further notice.
