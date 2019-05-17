Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: After another beautiful day, skies will remain clear this evening with a few clouds rolling in late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday. It will be warm and breezy again with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and south winds gusting to 20 mph during the afternoon. A very slight chance exists for an isolated shower or two, especially in Deep East Texas late Friday and overnight into early Saturday. By Saturday morning, a line of showers and thunderstorms will be developing in North Central Texas and moving into East Texas by midday. As these storms move into more moisture and a more unstable atmosphere, they are expected to strengthen and could become strong to severe. Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day with the threat for high winds and heavy rainfall. A few storms could have some small hail and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The rain will gradually end late Saturday into early Sunday morning with some clearing possible by Sunday afternoon. More rain chances will be in the forecast for early next week.