Nacogdoches police searching for robbery suspect who stole cash, guns from business

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who stole cash, guns and phones from a business.
Thursday, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at Pro Tech Solutions in the 2200 block of South Street.
According to a NPD news release, officers arrived and were told that at about 7:13 p.m. Thursday, the business owner was in the store when a masked man came inside with a handgun and demanded items.
He left with an undetermined amount of currency, two firearms and two cellphones. He was last seen crossing South Street.
The victim then called police.
Officers have been unable to locate the suspect and the case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.