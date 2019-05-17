Multiple agencies involved in search in Troup area

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Multiple agencies are involved in a search east of Troup.
Friday afternoon law enforcement officers with Troup Police Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Wardens were seen on County Road 2144, just east of the city.
An official said the scene remains active and Troup police are the lead on the search.
Details of the incident are limited. KLTV has a crew at the scene and will provide details as they become available.
